

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported pre-tax profit of 95.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2018 up from 77.1 mllion euros last year. The strong result of the Strip Steel Business Unit made a special contribution to this result. Moreover, all other business units delivered positive results, also thanks to the rigorously implemented programs within the Group.



Earnings before taxes were up by almost one quarter to 95.9 million euros, compared to 77.1 million euros last year. This figure comprised 7.5 million euros in after-tax contribution from an investment in Europe's leading copper producer Aurubis AG, a company included at equity. An after-tax result that stood at 65.2 million euros , compared to 48.7 million euros last year, brings earnings per share to 1.18 euros compared to 0.87 euros in the prior year.



The external sales of the Salzgitter Group were 2.31 billion euros, compared to 2.35 billion euros in the prior year. The sales of the steel companies rose largely on the back of selling prices, as opposed to international trading that reported a decline.



Salzgitter AG lifted its earnings forecast at the end of April for the financial year 2018. It now anticipates a slight increase in sales to above the 9 billion euros mark; a pre-tax profit of between 250 million euros and 300 million euros; a return on capital employed that is stable compared the previous year's figure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX