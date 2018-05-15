

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - METRO reported a second-quarter loss to shareholders of 52 million euros compared to profit of 41 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.14 euros compared to profit of 0.11 euros. Reported EBITDA fell to 161 million euros from 251 million euros in the previous year. EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions amounted to 153 million euros compared with 177 million euros, prior year, due in particular to developments in Russia.



Second quarter like-for-like sales were up 2.0%. The shift in the timing of Easter had a particularly noticeable impact on this. However, negative currency effects led to a 0.8% decline in reported sales to 8.4 billion euros.



METRO AG has adjusted its outlook for earnings and sales for the financial year 2017/18 on 20 April 2018 due to the overall development of the business. With regard to overall sales METRO AG expects a growth rate of minimum 0.5% in the financial year 2017/18 (before: minimum 1.1%). The Management Board of METRO AG expects the EBITDA (exchange-rate adjusted and excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions) of METRO to increase slightly in the financial year 2017/18 as compared to last year (before: approximately 10%).



