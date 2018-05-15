

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal year 2017 net income attributable to shareholders were 804 billion Japanese yen or $7.59 billion, compared to last year's loss of 965.7 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 162.89 yen or $1.54, compared to loss of 228.08 yen a year ago.



Income from continuing operations, before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, increased by 37.5 billion yen to 82.4 billion yen or $777.2 million, due to a profit from the Landis+Gyr IPO.



Operating income, meanwhile, dropped to 64.1 billion yen or $604.4 million from 82 billion yen last year as a result of minimizing emergency measures, including bonus reductions.



Net sales declined to 3.95 trillion yen from 4.04 trillion yen last year.



Further, Toshiba said it has decided not to pay a full-year dividend for FY2017. The company will announce the dividend for FY2018 as soon as it is determined.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2018, the company expects attributable net income of 1.07 trillion yen, net sales of 3.60 trillion yen and operating income of 70 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX