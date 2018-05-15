Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' and its agenda 15-May-2018 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" and its agenda The Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" will hold a meeting on 18 May 2018. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 1. Preliminary approval of the annual report, review of the annual accounting (financial) statements of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017, audit opinion, the Auditing Committee's report, and the annual report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. 2. Review of proposed distribution of profit (loss) of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017, including recommendations for the shareholders regarding the size, form, and procedure for payment of dividends on shares of each category, as well as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined. 3. Nomination of the auditor. 4. Approval of draft resolutions proposed to the annual general shareholders' meeting, the form and text of ballot papers, the scope of documents and information to be made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting. 5. Organizational arrangements for the annual general shareholders' meeting. 6. "On amendments to Regulations on Non-state pension coverage of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" employees". ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5540 EQS News ID: 685833 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 15, 2018 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)