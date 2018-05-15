Original-Research: The Native SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu The Native SA

Unternehmen: The Native SA

ISIN: CH0006326851

Anlass der Studie: Initiation of Coverage

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 15.05.2018

Kursziel: CHF 12,90

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Hasler

Consistent investment strategy with a clear niche focus

With more than 90 employees, mainly in Lausanne (headquarters), Karlsruhe

and New York, The Native is an investment holding company specializing in

the acquisition and management of media, e-commerce, and technology

companies in dedicated niches. The Native is listed on the Swiss stock

exchange and currently operates in three business segments: (1) through its

51% stake in asknet AG, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, The Native

develops and operates online shops for global software producers and

information, procurement and distribution portals for universities,

colleges, and research institutions, (2) through its 15% investment in New

York based P8H Inc. (Paddle8), The Native is a global content marketing and

e-commerce business specialized on servicing global charity industry and

new collecting categories with e-commerce, digital marketing and technology

solutions and services, (3) through its 100% stake in Swiss based

Blockchain Lab AG, The Native has a strategic set of competences in the

blockchain and machine learning technology industry and their commercial

applications for alternative investment marketplaces. Our target price of

CHF 12.90 is the result of a three-stage standardized DCF model. We

initiate research coverage with a Buy rating.

