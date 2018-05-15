Best in Class Performance and Efficiency, Logitech G305 is a Great Reason to Go Wireless

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, a next-generation gaming mouse bringing LIGHTSPEED wireless technology and the HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) sensor to all gamers, in a tried and true form factor. The Logitech G305 uses Logitech G's exclusive LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for a gaming experience that's faster than most wired mice, as well as Logitech G's revolutionary HERO sensor, capable of achieving next generation performance at 10 times the power efficiency of the previous generation of mice. With the Logitech G305, there is no reason to game with a leash.

"For years, we have been committed to delivering wireless performance that was faster than our competitor's wired offerings," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "Through our work, wireless has advanced to the point where esports pros are trusting our innovative technology and winning with our wireless mice. With the G305 we wanted to bring the same top-of-the-line technology to everyone. G305 features our HERO sensor and LIGHTSPEED wireless all for $59.99. There's never been a better time to go wireless."

With the Logitech G305, you can play at peak performance with the industry-leading HERO sensor. This sensor is incredibly power efficient, and provides exceptional responsiveness and accuracy, 400 IPS precision and sensitivity up to 12,000 DPI, with no acceleration or smoothing. Plus, with the ultra-fast LIGHTSPEED wireless technology included in the Logitech G305, you get a faster-than-wired gaming experience with a 1ms report rate, end-to-end optimized wireless connection, and incredible responsiveness and reliability for competition-level performance.

Thanks to the extreme power efficiency of HERO, battery life is incredible. You can get 250 hours of continuous gameplay at a 1ms report rate in Performance mode on just one AA battery. Switch to Endurance mode with a 8ms report rate using Logitech Gaming Software (LGS) to extend battery life to up to nine months on a single AA battery.

Even with so much technology inside, the Logitech G305 is not heavy or bulky. It is durable, yet compact and lightweight at only 99 grams for high maneuverability, thanks to its efficient, lightweight mechanical design and ultra-efficient battery usage. Whether you're playing at your desktop rig or on the go with a laptop, the Logitech G305 is a fit. It is available in Black and White.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to be available at global retailers in May 2018 for a suggested retail price of $59.99. For additional information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Facebook.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at www.logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

