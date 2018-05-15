Colombia Seeks European Investors to Transform Its Infrastructure

MADRID, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On May 22nd, ProColombia together with the British & Colombian Chamber of Commerce, the Colombian Embassy in London, the British Embassy in Bogota, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and its Prosperity Fund, the Department for International Trade and EY will join efforts to celebrate the Colombian Investment Roadshow in London - an event that will introduce the country's major infrastructure projects.

This is the perfect timing for such an event since Colombia is one of the most dynamic economies in Latin America and is prepared to receive Foreign Direct Investment to allow it to complete its ambitious plan for the development of road infrastructure, transportation, hospital and healthcare facilities and urban development plans for medium-sized cities.

The Roadshow will be joined by representatives of the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), the Colombian Development Bank (FDN), the Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial S.A. (Findeter) and national developers to announce investment opportunities for British and European sponsors, constructors and financiers. The meeting will be held at the Hilton London Tower Bridge, starting at 8:30 a.m. Attendees will be able to learn in detail about projects such as the Bogota Metro Line 1, the renovation of Bogota's Bus Rapid Transit system (Transmilenio), the first initiative of PPPs in the Colombian health sector, the Magdalena River Waterway and educational infrastructure, among others.

Agenda

8:30 am Registration

9:00 am Colombia is Open for Business, Simon Adamsdale, Chairman, British and Colombian Chamber of Commerce)

9:05 am Trade & Investment Prospects from the UK, Baroness Rona Fairhead, Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion

9:15 am Current Business and Investment Outlook, Paola Garcia Barreneche, Vice President, ProColombia

9:25 am Q&A Investing Company: Sloane Energy Group, Rob Robinson, CFO.

PROJECT PRESENTATIONS

9:40 am Bogota Metro Line 1

10:10 am Hospitals in Bogota/Schools Rehabilitation Projects

10:40 am Transmilenio Bogota I Fleet Renewal, Carlos Alberto Sandoval Reyes, Vice President of Financiera de Desarollo Nacional (FDN)

11:10 am Magdalena River (TBC)

11:40 am Other Projects, Camilo Jaramillo, Structuring Vice President, Colombia's National Infrastructure Agency

12:10 pm Urban development in Second Tier Cities, Felipe Castro Arenas, Infrastructure Adviser, Colombia Prosperity Fund, Foreign & Commonwealth Office

12:30 pm Closing Remarks, Simon Adamsdale, B&CCC Chairman