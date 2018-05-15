Press Release

May 15, 2018

Philips Lighting completes cancellation of 2.2 million shares

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announced today that it has completed the cancellation of 2.2 million shares that it repurchased from Royal Philips in February 2018 for an aggregate amount of EUR 71 million.

After this cancellation, Philips Lighting's issued share capital consists of 138 million ordinary shares, including 1.5 million shares held in treasury. Philips Lighting now holds 1.09% of its own issued shares. The company notified the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) of the change in its issued share capital and that the company's interest in its own shares has fallen below 3%.

For further information, please contact:

Philips Lighting Investor Relations

Robin Jansen

Tel: +31 6 1594 4569

E-mail: robin.j.jansen@philips.com (mailto:robin.j.jansen@philips.com)

Philips Lighting Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com (mailto:elco.van.groningen@philips.com)

About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, we have approximately 32,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at the Newsroom (http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/Lighting_Press) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/18082655/). Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations (http://www.lighting.philips.com/main/investor) page.

Link to PDF (http://www.lighting.philips.com/static/regulatory-news/20180515-Press-Release-Philips-Lighting-completes-cancellation-of-2-2-million-shares.pdf)

