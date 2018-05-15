

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at an accelerated rate in March, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



National output rose a working-day-adjusted 3.1 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 2.4 percent climb in February.



The measure has been rising since December last year.



Primary production rose by close on 2.0, secondary production by 5.0 and services by nearly 2.0 percent in March from last year.



The seasonally adjusted economic output increased 0.3 percent monthly in March after remaining flat in the preceding month.



During the first quarter of this year, seasonally adjusted GDP is estimated to have risen by 1.1 per cent from the previous quarter, the agency said.



According to the series adjusted for working days, GDP was 2.8 percent up on the corresponding quarter of the year before.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that country's current account balance came in at a deficit of EUR 144 million versus EUR 252 million surplus in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX