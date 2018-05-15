

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Land Securities Group Plc. (LAND.L) reported that its loss before tax for the year ended 31 March 2018 was 251 million pounds, compared to a profit of 112 million pounds in the prior year due to higher costs in Capital and other items.



While the valuation deficit was smaller this year, the company incurred higher costs associated with the redemption of some of bonds. The loss before tax drives a 47.2 pence reduction in earnings per share from 14.3 pence in the prior year to a loss per share of 32.9 pence in the year ended 31 March 2018.



Loss attributable to shareholders for the year was 252 million pounds, compared to profit of 113 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share increased by 9.9% from 48.3 pence to 53.1 pence this year as a result of an increase in revenue profit from 382 million pounds to 406 million pounds and a reduction in the weighted average number of shares in issue.



Revenue profit increased by 24 million pounds to 406 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018. This was the result of an £11m increase in net rental income for the year and a lower net finance expense, partly offset by higher net indirect expenses.



The company recommended a final dividend of 14.65 pence to be paid on 27 July 2018 entirely as a Property Income Distribution to shareholders registered at the close of business on 22 June 2018. Taken together with the three quarterly dividends of 9.85 pence per share already paid, full year dividend will be up 14.7% at 44.2 pence per share (2017: 38.55 pence) or £332 million (2017: £305 million). The first quarterly dividend for 2018/19 will be 11.3 pence per share , compared to 9.85 pence per share last year.



Landsec announced the appointment of Cressida Hogg as Non-executive Chairman with effect from completion of the AGM on 12 July 2018. Cressida will succeed Dame Alison Carnwath who will retire from the Board on that date, having joined the Board in 2004 and become Chairman in 2008. Landsec announced Dame Alison's intention to retire on 2 March 2018.



Cressida Hogg joined the Landsec Board in January 2014 and has been appointed as Chairman following a thorough selection process that included external candidates. Cressida will join the Nomination Committee with immediate effect, and is also currently a member of the Remuneration Committee.



