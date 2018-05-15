

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported fiscal year pretax profit of 3.88 billion euros compared to 2.79 billion euros, prior year. Profit for the year was 2.8 billion euros, including a 2.2 billion euros net of tax reduction in the carrying value of the Group's operations in India and a 1.9 billion euros increase in deferred tax assets in Luxembourg. Operating profit rose to 4.3 billion euros compared to 3.7 billion euros, in the prior year, reflecting operational leverage and the benefit of cost efficiency initiatives.



Group adjusted EBITDA was up 4.2% at 14.7 billion euros, despite the deconsolidation of Vodafone Netherlands and adverse foreign exchange movements. Organic adjusted EBITDA grew 11.8%, a significantly faster pace than service revenue. Excluding the negative impact of net roaming declines in Europe, the benefits of settlements in the UK and Germany and the introduction of handset financing in the UK, organic adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.9%. Adjusted earnings per share from continued operations increased 44.2% to 11.59 eurocents.



Group revenue for the year declined 2.2% to 46.6 billion euros, primarily due to the deconsolidation of Vodafone Netherlands following the creation of the joint-venture 'VodafoneZiggo', and foreign exchange movements. Group organic service revenue grew 1.6%.



For fiscal 2018, the Group expects organic EBITDA to grow by 11.8% to 15.0 billion euros, above the Group's r