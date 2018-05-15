

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) reported Tuesday that its total net revenue for the four month period to April 30 was 150.6 million pounds, up from 130.9 million pounds last year.



The revenues benefited from net new business, higher market levels than last year and strong share dealing volumes. This has resulted in year to date net revenue of 366.6 million pounds, a growth of 16% from last year.



Net new business was 3.3 billion pounds during the period, taking year to date net inflows to 6.6 billion pounds. This was driven by increased digital marketing, and ongoing wealth consolidation onto the company's platform, among others.



Closing assets under administration was 88.8 billion pounds as at April 30, 2018.



Chris Hill, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Hargreaves Lansdown had another good tax year end, delivering strong net new business of £3.3 billion over the busiest time of our year and welcoming another 60,000 net new clients. ...We believe continuing to make investments in client service and technology is crucial to the ongoing success of Hargreaves Lansdown.'



