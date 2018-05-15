

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L) said that in line with the macro-economic environment and as anticipated, organic sales growth for the Group in the first four months of the year was very similar that of the same period in the prior year for both the Steam Specialties and Watson-Marlow businesses.



As expected, the currency tailwind experienced by the company in the last two years has become a headwind in the current year.



On an organic, constant currency basis, Group operating profit is ahead of the comparable four-month period in 2017 and the company continues to prioritize investments for growth over further margin expansion.



Looking ahead, the company said that with forecasts for Industrial Production growth rates for 2018 also similar to those seen in 2017, its overall expectations of organic growth and trading margins for the full-year are unchanged to those set out in its preliminary announcement in March.



Provided there is no material deterioration in trading conditions, the Board has confidence that the Group will make further progress in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX