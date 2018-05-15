Officials charged with managing the taxpayer's stake in Royal Bank of Scotland have begun contacting City brokers to gauge interest in a potential share sale, only days after the lender agreed a provisional deal with American prosecutors over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed bonds. UK Government Investments began calling investment banks last week after RBS announced a $4.9 billion settlement on Thursday that cleared what is widely regarded in the City to have been the last hurdle to the state ...

