International marketing and support services group DCC said full year pre-tax profits rose 26.6% to £316.4m as revenues increased 16.3% to £14.2bn. The company spent £670m on acquisitions during the year which DCC said would provide further opportunities for both organic and acquisitive growth for the group The final dividend has been lifted 10.0% to 82.09p a share for a total of 122.98p a share. DCC, which is spread across LPG, retail and oil, healthcare and technology divisions, said group ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...