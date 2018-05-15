

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UBM Plc. (UBMJF.PK, UBM.L), in its trading update for the current financial year to date., said that its business has performed in line with management expectations. UBM is seeing good momentum in the business as the Events First strategy continues to translate into performance.



On 30 January 2018, the Board of UBM recommended an offer from Informa PLC to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of UBM. UBM and Informa shareholders approved this transaction on 17 April 2018 and the combination remains on track for completion by the end of the second quarter of 2018.



