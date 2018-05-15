

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods (PFD.L) reported pretax profit of 20.9 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 31 March 2018 compared to 12.0 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased to 7.2 million pounds or 0.9 pence per share from 5.5 million pounds or 0.7 pence per share, prior year. Fiscal year adjusted profit before tax increased to 78.6 million pounds from 74.2 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 7.6 pence compared to 7.2 pence.



Group revenue for the 52 weeks ended 31 March 2018 was 819.2 million pounds, an increase of 3.6% on the previous year. Branded revenue grew by 1.6% to 670.1 million pounds while Non-branded revenue was up 13.9% to 149.1 million pounds.



