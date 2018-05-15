

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen edged down to 109.90 against the franc and 131.13 against the euro, from its early highs of 109.49 and 130.76, respectively.



The yen slipped to a 5-day low of 110.00 against the greenback, reversing from an early high of 109.65.



The yen reversed from its early highs of 148.61 against the pound and 85.57 against the loonie, falling to 149.00 and 85.84, respectively.



The next possible support for the yen is seen around 111.00 against the franc, 133.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the greenback, 152.00 against the pound and 87.00 against the loonie.



