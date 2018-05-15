

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's economy recovered in the first quarter after contracting in previous period, Statistics Norway reported Tuesday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.6 percent sequentially, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, Mainland Norway grew at a slightly slower pace of 0.6 percent after expanding 0.7 percent a quarter ago.



Another report showed that the trade surplus increased in April from the previous month. The trade surplus came in at NOK 19.4 billion in April versus NOK 13.8 billion in March.



Exports grew 5.2 percent month-on-month, while imports dropped 2.5 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX