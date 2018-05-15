sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,92 Euro		+0,158
+3,32 %
WKN: A2AEEQ ISIN: GB00BYM8GJ06 Ticker-Symbol: A04 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENTIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASCENTIAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,68
4,902
11:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASCENTIAL PLC
ASCENTIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASCENTIAL PLC4,92+3,32 %
ITE GROUP PLC1,688-1,06 %