

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy Plc (CNE.L) said that its platform for creating value remains strong and it expects 2018 to be a busy and successful year just as 2017.



Ahead of the company's annual general meeting for shareholders later today, Simon Thomson, Chief Executive of Cairn Energy said that the company offers investors a fully-funded, full-cycle portfolio with an active development pipeline and a multi-year material exploration drilling program.



In production, Cairn Energy achieved first oil from both the Catcher and Kraken developments in the North Sea. Both developments are ramping up to achieve full capacity production by mid-year with 17,000 to 20,000 barrels of oil per day or bopd expected to Cairn over this year, with production continuing to grow into 2019.



Cairn Energy noted that tenders for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel or FPSO and subsea infrastructure were issued in the first quarter and responses are expected to be received by the end of May.



The company is targeting submission of the Evaluation Report to the Government of Senegal by the end of the second quarter. The transfer of Operatorship to Woodside will follow thereafter.



Meanwhile, at Nova in Norway where development planning work is ongoing, the company expects to achieve first oil in 2021 with peak net production to Cairn of ~10,000 bopd. The Plan for Development and Operation or PDO will be submitted imminently with approval expected in the third quarter of 2018.



The company said it remains confident in our position regarding the Indian tax dispute. International arbitration proceedings are well advanced with the final hearing of the company's claim under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty scheduled for August in The Hague with an outcome expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.



