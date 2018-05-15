The South Korean government has announced plans to formally launch a dispute settlement process with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over U.S. tariffs on PV cells, modules and washing machines.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MoTIE) has formally requested bilateral consultations with Washington on the grounds that the safeguard tariffs, implemented under U.S. President Donald Trump following the Section 201 trade case, are not in compliance with WTO trade rules, according to an online statement by the ministry. The move indicates that the two sides have failed to reach ...

