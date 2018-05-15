

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ei Group plc reported first-half profit before tax of 45 million pounds compared to 13 million pounds, prior year. Profit after tax attributable to members of the Parent Company increased to 37 million pounds or 7.6 pence per share from 10 million pounds or 2.1 pence per share. Underlying profit before tax was 57 million pounds, flat with prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 9.4 pence compared to 9.5 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 330 million pounds from 310 million pounds, last year.



