

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the subcutaneous or SC formulation of Actemra, or tocilizumab, for the treatment of active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) in patients two years of age and older.



Actemra can be given alone or in combination with methotrexate or MTX in patients with pJIA. In 2013, the FDA had approved the intravenous formulation of Actemra for patients two years of age and older with active pJIA.



'Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis is a rare, often painful disease in children. With this approval, we are pleased Actemra offers an alternative delivery option to physicians and parents of children aged two or older to treat this debilitating disease,' said Sandra Horning, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, Roche.



pJIA is a form of juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a chronic disease of childhood. JIA affects about 100 in every 100,000 children, of which pJIA accounts for around 30 percent.



pJIA, characterized by inflammation in five or more joints within the first six months of the disease, most commonly affects the small joints in the body such as the hands and feet.



The FDA approval is based on data from the JIGSAW-117 study, a 52-week, open-label, multicentre, phase 1b pharmacokinetic (PK)/pharmacodynamic (PD) bridging study designed to determine the appropriate dosing regimen of Actemra SC across a range of body weights in children with pJIA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX