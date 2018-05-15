Entrepreneur Raquel Vendome on Continuing Family Real Estate Empire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / With big shoes to fill, Entrepreneur Raquel Vendome has soldiered on to continue the family legacy of creating architectural concepts that combine the glories of the past and the acumen of the future.



Coming from the line of the ever-famous Antonio "Nino" Vendome is not easy. After all, the man is tagged as one of the most influential visionaries in the locality who has come a long way since starting out as a shoeshine boy in the streets of Astoria. But Raquel Vendome can certainly hold her own.

She may be hesitant in the beginning to take after their successful real estate empire but fate has a different plan for her. She eventually found herself taking the path leading her to work with the company her father tediously built.

These days, she is actively working alongside Nino in the proposed "Habitable Sculpture." The modern-day sky rise will be constructed along 62nd St. and York Ave and prides itself for incorporating a painstaking fabrication of an environmentally sound residential and commercial complex with an atypical cubist formation.

"Habitable Sculpture" will be their company's chef-d'oeuvre with inspiration coming from the grand masterpieces of Picasso and Braque. It will feature some 50 residential units that have distinct floor plans and commercial spaces which meet imposed environmental protocols. Philip Johnson and Alan Ritchie are the architects tapped to pursue the project, which will be an artistic vision of the future embracing the idealistic and practical needs of the surroundings.

With such grand plans for their upcoming projects, Raquel Verdome will continue to uphold the virtues on which their empire was built. Honesty, industry, civility, and integrity are the values her father's parents instilled upon the young Nino and which will continue to be the pillars of the business as they move forward.

The challenges Nino had to face when he was still starting out and the success he was able to achieve will serve as great inspiration to Raquel. She will always look back at how her father defied and beat the odds to become the man he is today.

"I was inspired because I had watched my father work tirelessly to achieve what he has accomplished today," Raquel Verdome said.

She added, "There is nothing more I would like to expand what he has already built and to continue the family legacy passing the business down through generations."

With family values at heart, a history of hard work in the family, and a different kind of thirst for success, it is apparent that Raquel certainly has the right recipe for triumph. There is no doubt that her drive to carry on with the prosperity of their real estate empire will not just remain a vision, it will be a reality.

