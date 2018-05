TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. reported that its fiscal year profit to Owners of Parent decreased to 576.55 billion yen from 603.54 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 22.72 yen compared to 23.78 yen.



For fiscal 2018, the company projects: net income per share of 22.46 yen; and profit to owners of parent of 570 billion yen.



