

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation remained stable as initially estimated in April, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of increase as in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 27.



This stability resulted from a sharp acceleration in energy prices, and to a lesser extent, in food products prices, offset by a slowdown in the prices of services.



On a monthly basis, consumer price growth eased to 0.2 percent in April from 1.0 percent in the previous month. The earlier estimate for April was 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, grew 1.8 percent yearly in April, following a 1.7 percent rise in March. The preliminary estimated was confirmed.



Month-on-month, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in April, revised up from 0.1 percent.



