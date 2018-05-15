The Palatin stock did not move much during the last few days. There were a few price jumps, but the stock is basically staying at 1.20 USD für the last four weeks. On Friday the stock at least saw a plus of 3.28 %. However, this does not change the trend at all. In the long run the stock is still growing.

This becomes clear when comparing the years. Despite a few highs and lows, the stock was able to double over the last 12 months. At 1.45 USD the stock fell again, but this was probably ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...