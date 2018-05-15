Prepaid Financial Services has Enabled Google Pay Mobile Payments for Prepaid Cardholders of the Spanish Post Office Network Correos

Hundreds of thousands of Correos Prepaid Mastercard customers in Spain can now experience the convenience of Google Pay functionality with the help of a leading European FinTech, Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS). The Google Pay feature leverages Mastercard's MDES platform (Mastercard Digital Enablement Service) for secure and convenient mobile transactions for consumers.

"Thanks to PFS' technology platform and its collaboration with Correos, any citizen can enjoy all of the mobile payment advantages with Google Pay using the Correos prepaid Mastercard card without the necessity to be a client of a classic financial institution. Correos, as a company, is focused on providing cardholders with the most innovative payment services and this integration with Google Pay certifies Correos as the first prepaid programme to be enrolled on mobile payments, making access to this new technology easy," stated Victor Martin Gonzalez de Haro, Deputy Head of Corporate Development at Correos.

"This is an exciting launch placing Financial Technology at the heart of Spain's payment ecosystem. Correos is the country's 5th largest employer with 53,000 employees and we are honoured to continue our partnership with the post office network. Correos continues to welcome advanced solutions and versatile payment products for an increasingly tech-savvy customer base," said Noel Moran, CEO at PFS.

Celebrating 302 years in business this year, Correos offers the Prepago prepaid card in 2,400 post offices across the country. The successful Correos/PFS relationship began in 2015 with the launch of the post office's prepaid offering. PFS manages the Correos Prepago programme with BIN sponsorship, programme management, complete end-to-end technology solutions, a dedicated mobile app, and customer support.

About Correos Prepago

The Correos Prepaid MasterCard is not linked to a bank account. Customers can easily make purchases in physical stores and online wherever Mastercard is accepted. Prepago can be purchased at any Correos post office or at https://correosprepago.es/

The card can be loaded at any post office by paying with cash, online or via the app. It allows for the withdrawal of cash both in ATMs and in any Correos post office. Money can instantly be transferred from one card to another.

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as IBAN accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA. PFS is registered with the European Payments Council as a SEPA credit transfer scheme participant.

PFS has rapidly expanded into one of Europe's fastest growing e-money issuers. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile networking operators, banks, and corporate clients globally.

Some of our Awards

The Sunday Times Hiscox TECH TRACK 100 5 years in a row.

Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 500 EMEA Winner 3 years in a row.

FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2 years in a row.

European Business Awards National UK Digital Technology winner 2017/2018.

The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2017.

With a Mission to be a global market leader in delivering innovative and customised payment technology solutions and a Vision of efficient e-money solutions made easy, PFS' Core Values encompass Integrity, Innovation, Customisation, Teamwork, and Community. Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today by visiting our website: https://prepaidfinancialservices.com Discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions by contacting Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

