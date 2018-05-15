Annual list highlights top performing group business hotels worldwide

Cvent, Inc. a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, today released its annual lists of Top Meeting Hotels for meetings and events worldwide. Top venues are sorted geographically, and rankings are based on each hotel's group business performance. The list was compiled by analyzing meeting and event booking activity through the Cvent Supplier Network, which sourced more than $14.7 billion and more than 40 million room nights in 2017, helping to support more than 715,000 events worldwide.

Due to increased demand and buyer preferences, Cvent also announced it has expanded its list categories to include sub-lists which segment venues further based on commonly searched attributes including property type, conference space size, and region-specific locales. These lists will be announced over the coming weeks.

"With industry research showing the current global value of the meetings and events industry at $750+ billion* and growing substantially, there is huge potential for hotels across the globe to capitalize on group business opportunities," said Bharet Malhotra, Senior Vice President of Sales for Cvent's Hospitality Cloud. "In response to this massive demand and supply growth, we have seen hotels continue to enhance their group marketing efforts and offerings as they look to attract top conferences and events to their venues."

"There are quite a few noticeable shifts in our Top Meeting Hotels lists, emphasizing a robust, growing marketplace," said Chris McAndrews, Vice President of Marketing for Cvent's Hospitality Cloud. "Hotels cannot rest on their laurels if they want to attract more group business in the years ahead."

"Being recognized as the highest-ranking hotel two years in a row is a testament to our incredibly talented team," said John Adams, General Manager, Gaylord Opryland Resort Convention Center, which retained its number one position in the U.S. from the 2017 list. "Their drive and passion for providing memorable experiences has cemented Nashville's status as a meeting destination."

Top 10 View Top 10 Hotels U.S. Top 10 Hotels Europe Top 10 Hotels MEA Top 10 Hotels APAC Gaylord Opryland

Resort Convention

Center Hilton Prague JW Marriott Marquis

Hotel Dubai Hyatt Regency Sydney Gaylord Texan Resort

& Convention Center Hilton London

Metropole Conrad Dubai Shangri-la Hotel,

Sydney The Venetian and

Palazzo Resort, Hotel

& Casinos DoubleTree by Hilton

Amsterdam Centraal

Station InterContinental Dubai

- Festival City Sydney Harbour

Marriott Hotel at

Circular Quay JW Marriott Austin Hotel Arts Barcelona Grand Hyatt Dubai Hilton Kuala Lumpur Hilton Anatole Sheraton Frankfurt

Airport Hotel &

Conference Centre Fairmont Dubai Shangri-La Hotel,

Singapore Omni Nashville Hotel Hilton Munich Park The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

International Financial

Centre Hilton Tokyo ARIA Resort Casino Hilton Diagonal Mar

Barcelona Radisson Blu Hotel

Sandton, Johannesburg Hilton Singapore Manchester Grand

Hyatt San Diego Rome Marriott Park

Hotel The Westin Cape Town Shangri-La Hotel,

Bangkok The Westin Kierland

Resort Spa Hilton London

Paddington Hyatt Regency

Johannesburg Pan Pacific Singapore The Westin Peachtree

Plaza, Atlanta InterContinental

Vienna Madinat Jumeirah InterContinental

Sydney

U.S. List Highlights:

The Gaylord Opryland Resort Convention Center retained its number one position as Top Meeting Hotel

Two new properties have broken into the Top 10: Hilton Anatole, Dallas (Ranked 5 th The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Atlanta (Ranked 10 th

Newcomers to the Top 100 list include: InterContinental Miami; Fairmont Austin; New York Hilton Midtown; The Broadmoor, Colorado; and The Phoenician, Scottsdale to name a few.

Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt (in that order) are the top three hotel chains represented on the Top 100 list.

View the full 2018 list of Top 100 Meeting Hotels in the U.S.

Europe List Highlights (new list in 2018):

Hilton took the top three spots for generating the most group business in Europe: Hilton Prague, Hilton London Metropole, The Double Tree by Hilton, Amsterdam Centraal Station in that order.

Marriott, Hilton, and IHG (in that order) are the top three hotel chains represented on the Top 50 list.

Germany and Spain represent the largest selection of hotels on the list with 12 and 10 in the Top 50 respectively including the following chains and brands: Radisson Blu, Sheraton, NH Hotel Group, Renaissance, W Hotels, Melia, and AccorHotels



View the full 2018 list of Top 50 Meeting Hotels in Europe.

Middle East and Africa List Highlights (new list in 2018):

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai took the number one position on the list.

Five other properties in Dubai round out the Top 10, highlighting the increasing interest in hosting meetings and events in the Dubai area: Conrad Dubai (ranked 2 nd InterContinental Dubai Festival City (ranked 3 rd Grand Hyatt Dubai (ranked 4 th Fairmont Dubai (ranked 5 th The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (ranked 6 th



Dubai hosts the largest selection of top hotels on the lists, followed by South Africa.

Marriott and Radisson Hotel Group (in that order) are the top two hotel chains represented on the list, while Hilton, Hyatt and AccorHotels all come in with five properties each.

View the full 2018 list of Top 25 Meeting Hotels in Middle East and Africa.

APAC List Highlights:

Hyatt Regency Sydney, new to the list this year, took the top position.

Five additional new properties have broken into the Top 10: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay (ranked 3 rd Hilton Kuala Lumpur (ranked 4 th Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore (ranked 5 th Hilton Tokyo (ranked 6 th Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok (ranked 8 th

There are 13 new properties to the list including: Grand Hyatt Shanghai; DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Kuala Lumpur; Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong; Millennium Hilton Bangkok; and JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt (in that order) are the top three hotel chains represented on the Top 50 list.

View the full 2018 list of Top 50 Meeting Hotels in APAC.

Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network from January 2017 through December 2017. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area (MMA) market share, conversion rate, and the hotel's unique profile visits in the Cvent Supplier Network. The criteria are designed to provide the most accurate reflection of the top meeting hotels in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.

About the Cvent Supplier Network

Featuring more than 255,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, the Cvent Supplier Network is one of the world's largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. Cvent sourced more than $14.7 billion in meetings and events through its marketplace and more than 40 million room nights in 2017. The CSN contains listings of hotels and other venues in more than 175 countries that can be searched and filtered based on approximately 200 meetings and events attributes. The Network is part of the Cvent Hospitality Cloud, which provides hotels, CVBs and other event venue owners, solutions to effectively generate qualified demand for meetings and events, manage that demand more efficiently, and measure group business performance.

For more information regarding the Cvent Supplier Network, visit www.cvent.com/venues.

About Cvent, Inc.

Cvent, Inc. is a leading cloud-based enterprise event management company with more than 25,000 customers, 300,000 users, and 3,000 employees worldwide. Cvent offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. Cvent provides hoteliers with an integrated platform, enabling properties to increase group business demand through targeted advertising and improve conversion through proprietary demand management and business intelligence solutions. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

