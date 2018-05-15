

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company BTG plc (BTG.L) Tuesday reported a lower profit for the full year at 12.7 million pounds, compared to 33.6 million pounds last year. On a per share basis, earnings slid to 3.9 pence from 8.6 pence.



The group benefited from tax credit of 83.3 million pounds during the year. The tax credit comprised the one-time impact of US tax reform as well as the benefit of expected future tax relief for litigation provisions and deferred tax credits relating to the amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets.



The Group posted a pre-tax loss of 70.6 million pounds for the year, versus a pre-tax profit of 31.6 million pounds last year.



BTG reported an operating loss of 102.8 million pounds during the year, compared to last year's profit of 57.5 million pounds. On an adjusted basis, operating profit grew 18 percent to 152.7 million pounds.



Annual revenue grew 9 percent to 620.5 million pounds, while it was up 10 percent at constant exchange rate. Product sales grew 9 percent to 423.8 million pounds, and licensing revenues rose 7 percent to 196.7 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX