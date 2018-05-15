The 87 MW Beryl Solar Farm in New South Wales is set to become one of the first in the world to deploy First Solar's Series 6 modules. The U.S. module manufacturer is the project developer, with Downer selected to commence construction in July.Australian diversified infrastructure company Downer EDI Limited has been selected as the EPC on First Solar's Beryl Solar Farm in the Central Tablelands region of New South Wales. The project reached financial close this month, with construction expected to take twelve months. Notably, the project will the "one of the first large scale renewable projects" ...

