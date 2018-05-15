One Call Insurance Partners with Roost to Disrupt the UK's Home Insurance Market

DONCASTER, United Kingdom, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Call Insurance (http://www.onecalldirect.co.uk/), one of the UK's largest and fastest growing insurance brokers, today announced it has formed a partnership with Roost (http://www.getroost.com/). The companies will disrupt the home insurance market with the introduction of Roost's Home Telematics Solution across One Call's home insurance product lines and new One Call Smart Home initiative.

One Call Smart Home has come to fruition as a result of years of research and development. The strategic new partnership will support One Call's drive for better product differentiation, increased customer acquisition, as well as improved service provision and engagement. Initially, One Call will offer Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detectors as well as Roost Smart 9V Batteries with new home insurance policies bought direct, and in a UK first, via its aggregator partners. With five insurers currently onboard, One Call expects this to grow to whole-of-panel ahead of launch. It also plans to continually evolve the aforementioned products as well as bring new products to market over the coming year.

Not only will the deployment of Roost Smart Sensors help policyholders better mitigate the cost and hassle of fire, smoke and water leak related claims, they also send the industry a strong signal that One Call is a leader in the smart insurance trend. In addition, One Call Insurance will strengthen their engagement with new policyholders through Roost's co-branded One Call mobile app, recently enhanced with emergency weather alerts.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to protect policyholders, stay a step ahead of the industry, and offer insurance packages that deliver unmatched features and value," said Nathan Robinson (Aggregator Relationship Manager) for One Call Insurance. "By incorporating Roost's platform and smart sensors into our offerings we are not only helping improve safety and security, we are protecting our consumers' assets and looking to help reduce claims costs for our Insurance panel."

The award-winning Roost Smart 9V Battery is a simple retrofit solution that transforms existing smoke alarms into smart alarms. If the alarm sounds and no one is home, a smartphone notification via the co-branded One Call Roost app is delivered to single or multiple recipients, as well as the underwriting insurer, to help minimise damage and loss. The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. Easily locate in places around the home most prone to water leaks such as sinks, hot water heaters, toilets and various appliances. These Wi-Fi enabled smart sensors don't require a hub and set up in less than five minutes.

"Roost's Connected Home Telematics Platform and Smart Sensors are helping insurers around the world drive customer acquisition and engagement, and we are excited to have One Call be the first to bring that advantage to the on-line aggregator market in the UK," said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. "We look forward to helping One Call and its network put our platform, smart sensors and alerts to work mitigating loss and better informing and protecting policy holders throughout the United Kingdom."

About One Call Insurance

Founded by John Radford in 1995, One Call Insurance is recognised as one of the UK's largest and fastest growing insurance brokers. One Call wrote £180,000,000 GWP last year and now has over 500,000 live policy holders. One Call also employs more than 800 employees across the group & has won the Best Broker Fraud prevention award at the National Insurance fraud awards twice in the last 5 years. For more information, please visit www.onecalldirect.co.uk (http://www.onecalldirect.co.uk/)

About Roost

Roost is a technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. As creators of the Roost Smart Battery and the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, Roost has developed a unique, patented, connected platform of data sensors that deliver the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for insurers to provide home telematics solutions. Roost's primary go-to-market approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (fire and water perils costing $20B per year in the U.S.), as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content-rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com (http://www.getroost.com/).

Press Team:

For additional comments on this or any other insurance related story, please contact the One Call Insurance Press Team via: marketing@onecalldirect.co.uk (mailto:marketing@onecalldirect.co.uk). For Roost, please contact via: peter@natroncomm.com (mailto:peter@natroncomm.com).