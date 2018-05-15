Valmet to supply a containerboard making line for a customer in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a high-speed containerboard making line for a (http://compass.valmet.com/compass/compass.htm?_flowId=customersummary-flow&id=174800) customer in Zhejiang province, China. The board production line is designed to produce high-quality recycled fluting grades and the start-up is scheduled for the end of year 2019.

The order is included in Valmet's second quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type and scope is typically around EUR 25-35 million.

The customer's goal for the project is to increase its capacity and market share. "The customer is growing strongly and wants to achieve larger market share with more production capacity and a bigger production machinery. Valmet's strong references convinced the customer to choose our reliable and high-performing technology. One differentiating and decisive factor was Valmet's new type of a spray sizer," says Fan Ze, Vice President, Capital Sales, China, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a complete containerboard making line with broke (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/stock-preparation/) collection, approach flow system, an OptiFlo Foudrinier (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/headbox/fourdrinier-headbox/) headbox, an OptiFormer Hybrid (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/forming/hybrid-with-shoe-blade/) forming section with shoe and blade technology, an OptiPress Center (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/pressing/optipress-center/) press section, an OptiRun (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/drying/conventional-drying/) dryer section, OptiAir Hood (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/process-ventilation/high-humidity-hood/) high humidity hood, an OptiSizer Spray (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/sizing/spray-application/) sizer with related supply system and surface size preparation system, ventilation equipment for board machine, and an OptiReel Pope (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/reeling/reels-without-center-drives/) reel. The delivery includes also Valmet IQ (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/quality-management-solutions-for-board-and-paper/) quality measurement system (QMS).

The 7,250-mm-wide (wire) board machine will produce recycled fluting grades with the basis weight range of 60-40 g/m2. The design speed of the machine will be 1,400 m/min.

