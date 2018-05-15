

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated for the second straight quarter in the three months ended March, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.0 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, slower than the 6.7 percent expansion in the fourth quarter.



In the third quarter of 2017, the rate of growth was 8.8 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, annual GDP growth decelerated to 4.2 percent in the March quarter from 6.6 percent in the December quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP remained unchanged in the first quarter after growing 0.3 percent in the previous quarter.



