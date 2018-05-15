DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 15-May-2018 / 09:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them I. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alexander Abramkov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President and Director of the Central Macroregional Division, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 70.19 257,612 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 257,612 volume - Price RUB 18,081,786.28 e) Date of the 2018-04-20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction II. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Anokhin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 70.19 149,471 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 149,471 volume - Price RUB 10,491,369.49 e) Date of the 2018-04-20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction III. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vladimir Kirienko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status First Vice President, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 70.19 182,489 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 182,489 volume - Price RUB 12,808,902.91 e) Date of the 2018-04-20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction IV. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President's counselor, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 70.19 170,697 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 170,697 volume - Price RUB 11,981,222.43 e) Date of the 2018-04-20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction V. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Dmitry Proskura 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President and Director of the Volga Macroregional Division, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 70.19 81,062 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 81,062 volume - Price RUB 5,689,741.78 e) Date of the 2018-04-20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction VI. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Galina Rysakova 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President of Organizational Development and Human Resources, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 70.19 171,966 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 171,966 volume - Price RUB 12,070,293.54 e) Date of the 2018-04-20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction VII. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alexey Sapunov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice-President for Technical Infrastructure, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 70.19 163,441 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated 163,441 volume - Price RUB 11,471,923.79 e) Date of the 2018-04-20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction VIII. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anna Shumeiko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice-President, Head of the President's staff, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 70.19 147,552 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 147,552 volume - Price RUB 10,356,674.88 e) Date of the 2018-04-20 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83 ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 5541 EQS News ID: 685871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

