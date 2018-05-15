Losses at budget airline EasyJet narrowed in the first half as revenues surged nearly 20% to over £2bn for the first time, with the company benefiting from the collapse of Monarch and Air Berlin and troubles at Ryanair. In the six months to the end of March, pre-tax losses came in at £68m versus £236m in the same period a year ago, as revenue jumped to £2.2bn from £1.8bn. The losses are mostly due to costs incurred to expand operations at Berlin's Tegel airport, which it picked up from Air ...

