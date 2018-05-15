Alongside a solid set of annual results, Vodafone revealed that chief executive Vittorio Colao will step down in October after ten years in charge, to be replaced by chief financial officer Nick Read. Colao returned the group profit in the year to 31 March and guided to further growth in 2019 despite revenue being held back by increased competition in Italy and Spain. Full year numbers came in just ahead of City forecasts, with revenue falling 2.2% year-on-year to 46.6bn but beating the average ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...