Residential landlord Grainger said it had conditionally agreed to buy a 261 home private rented sector, build-to-rent development in Milton Keynes from Peveril Securities for c.£63m. Grainger said it expected the investment to generate a gross yield on cost of around 6.25% once stabilised, with completion anticipated in the second half of 2021. "This is a highly attractive investment in central Milton Keynes with strong future growth prospects and meets Grainger's strict and disciplined ...

