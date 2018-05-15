Landsec announced the appointment of Cressida Hogg as its non-executive chairman on Tuesday, with effect from completion of the company's annual general meeting on 12 July. The FTSE 100 firm said Hogg was succeeding Dame Alison Carnwath, who would retire from the board on that date, having joined in 2004 and become chairman in 2008. It had announced Dame Alison's intention to retire on 2 March. Hogg joined the Landsec board in January 2014, and had been appointed as chairman following a thorough ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...