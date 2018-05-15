Bulgaria's Puls Hospital Aiming for Earlier Clinical Trial Involvement with TriNetX

LONDON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Puls Hospital, the only private multi-profile hospital in the Blagoevgrad region of Bulgaria, has announced it is partnering with TriNetX to expand its participation in clinical trials by getting involved earlier in the process.

"We are looking to better understand the clinical trial process from an earlier phase so we can attract more trials that are suited for us," said Vasil Shterev, Head of Clinical Research at Puls. "As we got to know TriNetX better, their relationships with biopharmaceutical companies appealed to us."

TriNetX offers the fastest growing collaborative network of over 70 healthcare organizations representing hundreds of facilities across 11 countries. TriNetX has presented over 1,500 clinical trial opportunities to its healthcare members.

Network members utilize TriNetX's cloud-based, health research platform to analyze patient populations and perform "what-if" analyses in real-time. As members, healthcare organizations are provided, at no cost to themselves, with all of the hardware, software and services that are needed to integrate with the TriNetX platform. TriNetX's unique integration methodology minimizes impact to the member's local IT resources and ensures a rapid and compliant approach, often building on existing data resources such as i2b2 and Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership (OMOP). Researchers then have access to the institution's de-identified patient data through a user-friendly interface and a growing number of visualization and analysis capabilities.

Biopharmaceutical companies and CROs are presented with aggregate views, but each data point in the TriNetX network can be traced to healthcare organizations who have the ability to identify individual patients. This enables clinical researchers to develop virtual patient cohorts that can then be re-identified for potential recruitment into a clinical trial.

"We had looked at several other companies and determined that the TriNetX model and platform was a perfect match for us," said Shterev. "We have already started using the platform to answer questionnaires related to feasibility. After being live for only a week we were able to export additional patient cohorts to see if we missed any patients that could participate in several of our ongoing drug studies."

Puls Hospital was created and is driven by the desire to provide its European patient population with the highest health standards using next generation medical diagnostic equipment and experienced medical professionals. They are focused on patient dignity and delivering quality medical service by well-established specialists in a wide variety of disciplines.

"We are happy to have Puls Hospital join the growing TriNetX network," said Steve Lethbridge, Vice President, EMEA at TriNetX. "We are confident we can help Puls better understand their patient population which will expose them to a greater number of clinical trials and are extremely pleased they are already seeing benefits after such a short period of time."

About Puls Hospital

Puls Hospital is one of the top multi-profile hospitals in Bulgaria with 227 stationary beds in 13 medical departments-cardiology, internal diseases with nephrology and endocrinology, gastroenterology, surgery, urology, neurology, obstetrics & gynecology, neonatology, orthopedics & traumatology, anesthesiology & intensive care, hemodialysis, medical imaging and ER. With high-quality equipment and dedicated staff, Puls offers solutions for multiple medical problems in the above-mentioned departments. For more information, visit http://bolnicapuls.com/.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network enabling healthcare organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) to collaborate, improve research, enhance trial design, accelerate recruitment and bring new therapies to market faster. Each member of our community shares in the consolidated value of our global, federated health research network that connects clinical researchers in real-time to the patient populations which they are attempting to study. For more information, visit TriNetX at http://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

