

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) generated group profit of 951 million euros in the first three months of 2018 compared to 986 million euros, prior year. The company said the group profit was significantly influenced by the result from the investment accounted for at equity in Volkswagen AG, which decreased from 1.01 billion euros in the prior-year period to 967 million euros now. The net liquidity amounted to 931 million euros as of 31 March 2018 compared to 937 million euros as of the end of 2017.



In the first three months of 2018, the Volkswagen Group's unit sales to the dealer organization (including the Chinese joint ventures) rose by 6.1% to 2,768,945 vehicles, in particular on the back of higher demand in China, Europe and South America. The Volkswagen Group produced a total of 2,726,609 vehicles in the period from January to March 2018, a decrease of 0.4% year-on-year.



Based on the current group structure, Porsche SE continues to expect a group profit for the fiscal year 2018 of between 3.4 billion euros and 4.4 billion euros. The company again aims to achieve positive net liquidity.



The annual general meeting will decide on the proposed dividend of 1.76 euros per preference share and of 1.754 euros per ordinary share.



