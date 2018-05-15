Pink's Hot Dogs:
WHO:
Pink's Hot Dogs in Los Angeles
WHAT:
Pink's names a hot dog in honor of the Royal Wedding The Royal Dog 2 hot dogs in 1 bun! (The perfect couple!!)
Toppings include: mustard, cheese, onions, pickle relish and a "spot" of Pink's Famous Chili topped with 2 slices of bacon
A banner will be hung across the stand that reads: Wedding Bells Ring for Meghan Harry!
WHEN:
|The hot dog and sign will be featured for one week prior to the Royal Wedding From May 12 to May 19, 2018
WHERE:
709 N. La Brea Ave.
On the corner of Melrose and La Brea in Hollywood
WHY:
|Meghan Markel was born in Los Angeles
|LA Pink's Celebrate Meghan's Royal Wedding
