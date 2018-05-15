Pink's Hot Dogs:

WHO: Pink's Hot Dogs in Los Angeles

WHAT: Pink's names a hot dog in honor of the Royal Wedding The Royal Dog 2 hot dogs in 1 bun! (The perfect couple!!)

Toppings include: mustard, cheese, onions, pickle relish and a "spot" of Pink's Famous Chili topped with 2 slices of bacon

A banner will be hung across the stand that reads: Wedding Bells Ring for Meghan Harry!

WHEN: The hot dog and sign will be featured for one week prior to the Royal Wedding From May 12 to May 19, 2018

WHERE: 709 N. La Brea Ave.

On the corner of Melrose and La Brea in Hollywood

WHY: Meghan Markel was born in Los Angeles