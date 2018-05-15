Skin Microbiome Pioneer Mother Dirt Featured In New Exhibit At The V&A: The Future Starts Here

Mother Dirt recognized as one of 100 projects shaping the world of tomorrow

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother Dirt, the microbiome company creating skincare products containing a live culture of bacteria, announced today the brand's inclusion in a new exhibition at the V&A in London. The Future Starts Here demonstrates the power of design in shaping the world of tomorrow and explores technologies currently in development in studios and laboratories across the globe.

In 2015, Mother Dirt made history when it released its signature AO+ Mist. Today, it remains the only product available that contains a live culture of Ammonia-Oxidizing Bacteria (AOBs), a bacteria humans evolved with, but was wiped out over the past century due to modern hygiene practices. Mother Dirt is reversing these effects by reintroducing this revolutionary bacteria to our skin's microbiome. The AO+ Mist is supported by a full line of biome-friendly products, including Face & Body Cleanser, Moisturizer and Shampoo - each of which help maintain beneficial microorganisms on the skin as opposed to washing them away.

Mother Dirt's mission to redefine what 'clean' really means, and to demystify the microbial world, is echoed in The Future Starts Here. Visitors to the exhibition are encouraged to take control of their future, and to recognize that they are all agents in it. While previous exhibitions have explored hypotheticals, this exhibition offers a chance to see future objects, many of which for the first time.

"The V&A has long played a vital role in demonstrating how design, art and technology interact to shape society. It is a tremendous honor for our work to be recognized in an exhibition that represents a modern picture of an advancing future, showcasing products we can see and touch today that foretell tomorrow," said Jasmina Aganovic, President of Mother Dirt. "We see the microbial world as being a critical part of that future. Illustrating where we came from and what we're made up of has never been more important in moving humanity forward."

All Mother Dirt products contain ten ingredients or less, are plant-based, preservative-free, and formulated to be as good to the environment as they are to the microbiome of the skin. The AO+ Mist improves the texture and appearance of many common skin issues within two weeks of use, including sensitivity, blotchiness, roughness, oiliness, dryness and odor. With continued use, the AO+ Mist reduces dependence on, and provides a safe and healthy alternative to conventional products like soaps and deodorants. Mother Dirt is available exclusively at Content Beauty & Wellbeing, Whole Foods UK, and motherdirt.com.

ABOUT MOTHER DIRT

Mother Dirt is the first mission-driven biotech startup to ever create a skin health product line that proactively restores and preserves the good bacteria naturally found on our skin. Over the last century, modern chemistry and contemporary lifestyles (e.g. lathering agents, chemicals and preservatives found in soaps and cleansers) have promoted the notion that all bacteria are harmful, and that "clean" and "sterile" are always healthy. To the contrary, the skin needs good bacteria to be healthy, as is true for other parts of the body, like the gut.

