Metal Fatigue Solutions: ISU-BEC Independent Study Finds MFS' EFS Reliable for Fatigue Crack Growth Detection

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Metal Fatigue Solutions (MFS), producer of the next generation of advanced Nondestructive Testing (NDT) and Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) technology systems for major civil and industrial infrastructure, today announced that its Electrochemical Fatigue Sensor (EFSTM) technologies have been independently evaluated in a 36-page report by the highly regarded Iowa State University's (ISU) Bridge Engineering Center (BEC) and been determined to 'perform well for crack detection.'

The 13-month ISU BEC Study on MFS's next generation NDT suite of EFS technologies was sponsored solely by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) and funded solely by the Federal Highway Administration State (FHWA) for state planning and research.

The 36-page Study, completed last month, focuses on the MFS CrackChekTM and FatigueWatchTM systems, two of the three MFS EFS-based product lines. It included real-life field bridge monitoring tests as well as laboratory testing. The entire study, authored by Yaohua 'Jimmy' Deng and Brent Phares, can be downloaded at: http://www.intrans.iastate.edu/research/documents/research-reports/MFS_sensor_system_eval_w_cvr.pdf. The study's abstract follows in the section below.

The ISU - BEC Study Abstract

'The electrochemical fatigue sensor (EFS) was developed to detect very small fatigue cracks that are actively growing. To evaluate the fatigue crack capabilities and gain a better of understanding of implementation needs, a laboratory test and a field monitoring program were developed to evaluate the EFS system using the CrackChek and FatigueWatch sensors, respectively.

'The laboratory test program consisted of evaluating the adequacy of CrackChek sensors for crack detection. The CrackChek sensors were installed on a standard steel plate specimen. An electrical discharge machining (EDM) notch was induced in the mid-length of the steel plate and a pair of sensors (i.e., crack and reference sensors) were installed adjacent to the notch tip.

'The field monitoring program consisted of evaluating the adequacy of the FatigueWatch sensors for crack detection and the general capabilities of the system for use in field applications. The sensors were installed on the Cherry Creek Bridge near Newton, Iowa, on a sacrificial specimen and on a bridge girder web in a known fatigue-sensitive location. The sacrificial specimen was a standard steel plate exactly the same as the one used for evaluating the CrackChek sensors. The EDM notch was also generated in the edge and mid-length of the specimen and a pair of sensors were installed near the notch tip. After a 13-month data collection and analysis period, no crack formed in either the sacrificial specimen or the bridge girder web where the sensors were installed.

'In summary, the CrackChek and FatigueWatch sensors perform well for crack detection.'

MFS Congratulates ISU-BEC, Iowa DOT and FWHA

Commenting on the Study, Marybeth Miceli, MFS Senior Advisor, said, 'MFS congratulates the ISU BEC, Iowa DOT and FWHA on their commitment to advance the knowledge base of the NDT industry through the thorough examination of important, potentially revolutionary next-generation technologies. As a result, civil engineers globally can evaluate and implement EFS technology with greater confidence enabling them to make the world's bridges and other civil infrastructures safer for everyone.'

About Metal Fatigue Solutions Inc.

Metal Fatigue Solutions (MFS) develops, manufactures and markets next-generation non-destructive testing (NDT) devices and systems that indicate the true status of fatigue damage in a metal component. The Company's customers include the State DOTs, infrastructure owners, the U.S. Federal Government, and private engineering firms (http://metal-fatigue-solutions.com.)

Initially commercialized in 2005, MFS' flagship product is the industry leading Electrochemical Fatigue Sensor (EFS™), an instrument that detects microscopic growing fatigue cracks in metals. With seven patents, MFS owns the only NDT technology able to find growing cracks as minute as 0.01 inches - critical information that enables structural engineers to isolate and repair the more than 100,000 US steel bridges classified as structurally deficient or functionally obsolete by the Federal Highway Administration. EFS is also applicable to aerospace, ships, cranes, railways, power plants, nuclear facilities, chemical plants, mining equipment, piping systems and 'heavy iron.'

Contact Info

Metal Fatigue Solutions

Email: mail@metal-fatigue-solutions.com

Tel: (702) 800-5542

SOURCE: Metal Fatigue Solutions