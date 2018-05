BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone flash GDP estimate and German ZEW economic confidence survey data are due. The economy is expected to grow 0.4 percent in the first quarter, in line with previous estimate.



Ahead of these data, the euro retreated from its early highs against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 131.00 against the yen, 1.1927 against the franc, 0.8801 against the pound and 1.1917 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX