London stocks were steady in early trade on Tuesday as investors refrained from making any big bets either way ahead of key UK jobs data. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,710.95, while the pound was down 0.1% against the euro at 1.1355 and flat versus the dollar at 1.3553 ahead of the UK unemployment rate, average earnings and the claimant count rate that will be published by the Office for National Statistics at 0930 BST. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said the pound was as reticent as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...