Charter Court Financial Services Group updated the market on its trading in the first quarter on Tuesday, claiming that it had maintained a "strong" balance sheet during the period, with its loan book up 28.2% year-on-year to £5.5bn. The FTSE 250 company said new loan originations reached £668.2m during the quarter, with a strong performance seen in its core segments of buy-to-let and specialist residential. It said it maintained "strong" asset quality and credit performance in the quarter, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...