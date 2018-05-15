Gold explorer Bluebird Merchant Ventures has seen "encouraging results" from its underground grab sampling at its Kochang project in South Korea. Bluebird's initial sampling program, undertaken over 1,300 metres on the two main levels, indicated a "substantial improvement" to the grade of the site through sorting, bumping its estimates for the gold project from 1.69 grams per tonne to 5.12. Bluebird examined a number of potential products when determining the viability of reopening the mine, one ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...