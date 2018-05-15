CYBG, the owner of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank that recently approached Virgin Money about a possible takeover, increased underlying profits in the first six months of its financial year but PPI misselling costs dragged it into losses. Adjusted profit of £158m in the six months to end-March was a 28% increase on the same period last year but short of the average analyst forecast of £164m as total income only grew 1.2%. Net interest income increased 3% to £426m and non-interest income ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...